FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.00.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.78. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.