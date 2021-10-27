FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter.
Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.78. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
