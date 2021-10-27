Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,305.27

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,305.27 ($69.31) and traded as high as GBX 5,976.40 ($78.08). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,976 ($78.08), with a volume of 640,005 shares trading hands.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,702.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,305.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.