FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 116,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,463.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

