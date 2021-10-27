Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Snap-on Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

Shares of SNA opened at $205.62 on Monday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

