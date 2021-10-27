Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 239,905 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,748.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter worth $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.