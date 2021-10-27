Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.82.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $322.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.18. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $345.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.