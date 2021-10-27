First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.79

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.79 and traded as high as C$18.15. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.06, with a volume of 214,788 shares.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

