Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $171.51 on Monday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.