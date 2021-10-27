Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.
CE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.
CE opened at $171.51 on Monday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
