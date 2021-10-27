American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $151.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

AXP stock opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

