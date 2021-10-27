EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $2.81 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $3.81.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
