EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $2.81 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

