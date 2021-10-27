Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $475.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Argus from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.
ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.
ANTM stock opened at $436.24 on Monday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $438.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.