Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $475.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Argus from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $436.24 on Monday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $438.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.