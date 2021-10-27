Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 6995768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $984.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

