Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $7.60 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

