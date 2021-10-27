Lincoln Electric (LECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

