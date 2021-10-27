UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

