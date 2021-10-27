Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STRNY stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

