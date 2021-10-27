Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.290-$1.350 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 132.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3,011.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

