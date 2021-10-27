Apple (AAPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAPL stock opened at $149.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.31.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

