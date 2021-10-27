YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,275.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of YouGov stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. YouGov has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.06.
YouGov Company Profile
