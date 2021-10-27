YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,275.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of YouGov stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. YouGov has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

