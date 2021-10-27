Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities started coverage on BP in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

BP stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $99,689,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BP by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BP by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

