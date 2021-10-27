FY2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $10.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $287.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

