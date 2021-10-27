Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

EGO stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.