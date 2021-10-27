Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Head to Head Comparison

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and BrightSphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.99 $146.92 million N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group $718.50 million 2.99 $286.70 million $1.75 15.46

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group 127.04% 29.50% 9.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and BrightSphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 BrightSphere Investment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment comprises liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets; including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment comprises of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

