Brokers Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

Shares of GNRC opened at $472.71 on Tuesday. Generac has a 12-month low of $202.02 and a 12-month high of $479.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

