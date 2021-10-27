Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

AEM stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $3,209,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 529,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

