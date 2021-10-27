NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5,473.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 254,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,006,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

