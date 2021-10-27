Comparing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Regency Centers 0 7 8 0 2.53

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $67.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.83%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Volatility and Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $442.89 million 6.46 -$391.73 million ($1.46) -14.92 Regency Centers $1.02 billion 11.94 $44.89 million $2.95 24.22

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -106.05% -12.94% -6.82% Regency Centers 21.38% 4.01% 2.25%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

