SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

SGRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,298.50 ($16.96) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,254.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13).

In other news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

