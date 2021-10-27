Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BPTS opened at $6.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
About Biophytis
