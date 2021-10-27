Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target Lowered to $13.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $13.25 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $871.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 238,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

