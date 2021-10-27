Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 802158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.