Guess? Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,052 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 405% compared to the average volume of 1,594 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Guess? has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

