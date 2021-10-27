National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $69.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Fuel Gas traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 255390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

