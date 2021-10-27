Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.38.
NASDAQ RCKT opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
