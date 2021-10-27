Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

