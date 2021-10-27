Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $543.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,007,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.