Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 4,960 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,801.64 ($62.73).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,559 ($59.56) on Monday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,970.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,847.08.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

