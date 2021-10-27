Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $24.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.82 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.