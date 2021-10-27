Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market capitalization of £689.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.74. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

