Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:LOK opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £245.86 million and a PE ratio of 67.87. Lok’nStore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 494.40 ($6.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.