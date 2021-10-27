Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.63) on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £689.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.74.

In other news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

