Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $199.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Caterpillar worth $1,103,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

