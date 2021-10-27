Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PK opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

