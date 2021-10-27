National Bank Financial Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

NYSE:FNV opened at $143.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

