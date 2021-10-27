Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of IONS opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

