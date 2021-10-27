Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $751.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

