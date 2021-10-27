Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Klépierre alerts:

KLPEF stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.