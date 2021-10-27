Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.