Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

SAND opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

