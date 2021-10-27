Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.57.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.56 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.