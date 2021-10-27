Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

ELROF opened at $7.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.